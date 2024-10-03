ECC approves increase in ARV retail price, ANF allowances

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday approved many proposals including a summary proposing increase in retail price of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) from Rs 891.65 to Rs 1,980 per vial of 0.5ml/ dose

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday approved many proposals including a summary proposing increase in retail price of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) from Rs 891.65 to Rs 1,980 per vial of 0.5ml/ dose.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the ECC meeting, which among others was attended by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain; Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari and Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik along with federal secretaries and senior officers from the ministries and divisions concerned.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, in its summary, informed the committee about the short supply of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) at Federal General Hospital Chak Shahzad Islamabad.

It was told that the Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) used at Federal General Hospital Chak Shahzad was manufactured by the National Institute of Health Islamabad, which was currently priced at Rs 891.65 whereas the WHO-approved ARV was sold at Rs 2,126.40 and the non-WHO approved ARV at Rs 1,266.14 in the market.

After due consideration, the ECC approved the proposal to increase the Maximum Retail Price of ARV manufactured by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad, from Rs. 891.65 to Rs 1,980 per vial of 0.5ml/ dose to cover the landed cost of imported material and ensure its sufficient production and supply to the public sector hospitals.

The committee also approved a proposal for increase in the rate of Special Allowance (equal to 20 Daily Allowances) for the employees of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on a par with other Federal Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

The meeting was told that the salaries of the ANF employees were considerably low as compared to to those other LEAs despite undertaking similar work and encountering similar dangers and hazards peculiar to their job of drug prevention and border patrol.

The impact of revision to the tune of Rs 264.744 million in DA rates for the ANF employees would be met from within the current year’s sanctioned budget.

The ECC also accorded its approval to a proposal submitted by the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination for grant of Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs 150 million to meet the requirements of the COP-29 to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from November 11-22, 2024.

The meeting was told that Pakistan, being highly vulnerable to climate change impacts, was actively engaged in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the COP-29 would afford it an opportunity to showcase its domestic climate actions, such as renewable energy projects, afforestation initiatives, and disaster risk reduction measures by setting up a Pakistan Pavilion to host different side events to highlight the achievements.

A proposal from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination for a TSG amounting to Rs 400 million for holding the 14th Edition of South Asian Games in Pakistan in April next year was also taken up.

However, after discussion it was decided that the proposal would be re-submitted to the next ECC meeting with a more holistic plan with proper cost estimates of logistical details and plans for meeting the estimated expenditure through various sources, including sponsorships, commercial advertising, and estimated funding from the government.

The ECC also approved a proposal submitted by the Defence Division for a TSG amounting to Rs 45 billion for various already approved projects of defence services during 2024-25.