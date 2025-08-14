ECC Approves Key Economic Measures Including Industrial Estate
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 12:56 AM
The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday approved key economic measures including industrial estate at PSM land, leather export facilitation, and major grants for Climate and media upgradation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday approved key economic measures including industrial estate at PSM land, leather export facilitation, and major grants for Climate and media upgradation.
The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet met today under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, to deliberate on key economic and development matters, said a release issued here.
The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, federal secretaries, and senior officials from relevant ministries and government departments.
During the session, the ECC considered and approved the removal of the requirement for Health Quarantine Certificates on the import and export of leather, a measure aimed at facilitating the leather industry and enhancing its competitiveness in international markets.
The Committee also approved a Technical Supplementary Grant for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination for the current financial year 2025-26, enabling the Ministry to strengthen its initiatives for environmental protection and climate resilience through participation in the upcoming 30th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP-30) to be held in Brazil later this year.
Furthermore, the ECC sanctioned a Technical Supplementary Grant amounting to Rs. 2,829 million in favour of the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) for the upgradation of its English news Channel to improve broadcast quality and expand outreach to global audiences. The Committee urged the Ministry to develop a comprehensive business plan to make the channel self-sufficient and financially sustainable, thereby reducing dependence on federal grants in the future.
In another significant decision, the ECC approved the development of an Industrial Estate on the land of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) in Karachi, aimed at boosting industrial activity, generating employment opportunities, and attracting investment.
The Chair concluded the meeting by underscoring the importance of timely and effective implementation of these decisions to ensure their intended economic and social benefits.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness
UAE Rescue Team, Albanian officials coordinate to strengthen joint efforts
UAE, Philippines strengthen bilateral trade, investment ties
ECC approves key economic measures including industrial estate
Scattered showers, humid weather forecast for Lahore
More Stories From Business
-
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness2 hours ago
-
ECC approves key economic measures including industrial estate1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews progress on implementation of good governance roadmap5 minutes ago
-
SECP notifies final amendments in public offering regime6 hours ago
-
Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP prices to protect farmers6 hours ago
-
Moody's upgrades Pakistan's ratings to Caa1; changes outlook to stable from positive7 hours ago
-
Moody’s rating boost signals economic progress, says Khurram Shehzad7 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 476 points6 hours ago
-
Planning Ministry rolls out 286 projects under ‘URAAN Pakistan’ Initiative9 hours ago
-
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day9 hours ago
-
Ahsan urges Uraan YPDC fellows to strive for excellence, drive national progress10 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs200 to Rs 358,100 per tola11 hours ago