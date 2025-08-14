Open Menu

ECC Approves Key Economic Measures Including Industrial Estate

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 12:56 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday approved key economic measures including industrial estate at PSM land, leather export facilitation, and major grants for Climate and media upgradation.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet met today under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, to deliberate on key economic and development matters, said a release issued here.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, federal secretaries, and senior officials from relevant ministries and government departments.

During the session, the ECC considered and approved the removal of the requirement for Health Quarantine Certificates on the import and export of leather, a measure aimed at facilitating the leather industry and enhancing its competitiveness in international markets.

The Committee also approved a Technical Supplementary Grant for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination for the current financial year 2025-26, enabling the Ministry to strengthen its initiatives for environmental protection and climate resilience through participation in the upcoming 30th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP-30) to be held in Brazil later this year.

Furthermore, the ECC sanctioned a Technical Supplementary Grant amounting to Rs. 2,829 million in favour of the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) for the upgradation of its English news Channel to improve broadcast quality and expand outreach to global audiences. The Committee urged the Ministry to develop a comprehensive business plan to make the channel self-sufficient and financially sustainable, thereby reducing dependence on federal grants in the future.

In another significant decision, the ECC approved the development of an Industrial Estate on the land of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) in Karachi, aimed at boosting industrial activity, generating employment opportunities, and attracting investment.

The Chair concluded the meeting by underscoring the importance of timely and effective implementation of these decisions to ensure their intended economic and social benefits.

More Stories From Business