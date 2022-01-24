ECC approves MIP for tobacco crops during 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday approved Ministry of National food Security and Research proposals for Minimum Indicative prices (MIP) of various types of tobacco crops for the year 2022.

A special meeting was virtually presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, considered and approved Minimum Indicative Prices (MIP)for the year 2022 for further submission to the Cabinet for its approval/ratification, said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The committee approved MIP of Flue Curved Virginia (FCV) includes Plain Area at Rs240 per Kg and Sub Mountainous Area at Rs281.13 per kg.

The committee also approved MIP of Dark Air-Cured Tobacco (DAC) of Rs149.09 per kg, White Patta (WP) Rs123 per kg, Burley Rs178.50 per kg and Naswar/Snuff/Hookah and other tobacco and its products at Rs123 per kg.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Secretaries and senior officers.