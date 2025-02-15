ECC Approves Over Rs27 Billion To Ensure Financial Support For Key Initiatives
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2025 | 05:07 PM
ECC approves a technical supplementary grant worth Rs19.15 billion for 133 schemes of defunct Pakistan Public Works Department
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2025) The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has approved over 27 billion rupees to ensure financial support for key initiatives.
The ECC, which met in Islamabad today with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in the chair, approved a technical supplementary grant worth 19.15 billion rupees for 133 schemes of the defunct Pakistan Public Works Department.
It also okayed 5.36 billion rupees to execute development schemes under the SDGs Achievement Programme with 4.25 billion rupees allocated for Sindh and 1.11 billion rupees for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The approval was also granted to an amount of 1.914 billion rupees in favor of NADRA, ensuring the transition of 43 Citizen Facilitation Centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Besides, a grant of 500 million rupees was approved for the procurement of life-saving medicines and vaccines, while 84 million rupees for procurement of two Hino Coaster mini-buses and three Toyota Hiace vans to replace the outdated official transport at the President's Secretariat.
Furthermore, the ECC approved Pakistan's membership in the New Development Bank, established by BRICS member countries. The committee endorsed the purchase of 5,882 capital shares in the bank, amounting to 582 million dollars, with 116 million Dollars as paid-in capital.
The forum allowed transfer of shares of DISCOs in the name of the President of Pakistan and incorporation of an International Joint Trading Company in Singapore by Pakistan State Oil and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan.
Recent Stories
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story
Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV
More Stories From Business
-
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives3 minutes ago
-
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 20259 hours ago
-
ICCI commends CDA for launching digitized ‘One Window Facility’ to improve public services1 day ago
-
Ministry of Commerce to organize six days of pre-Budget, consultative sessions1 day ago
-
Meeting reviews projects for inclusion in ADP 2025-261 day ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices decrease by 0.04pc1 day ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 day ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 20251 day ago