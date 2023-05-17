ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import of Urea fertilizer

(@Abdulla99267510)

Meeting of the ECC was held in Islamabad with Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in the chair.

ISLAMABAD: (UrdyPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2023) Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has approved 5.57 billion rupees as supplementary grant to Ministry of Commerce for payment of Federal government's share with provinces against import of Urea fertilizer.

The Committee advised the Ministry of Industries & Production to ensure early clearance of subsidy payable by the provinces on imported urea.

The Committee accorded approval of one hundred million rupees to National Highway Authority for construction of 77 km-road from Dalbandin to Ziarat Balanosh.

It also approved 1,666 million rupees in favour of NHA to meet its expenditure incurred on restoration of roads damaged during flood 2022.

It approved 922 million rupees in favour of Ministry of Energy for Construction of 2nd Circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar.