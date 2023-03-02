ECC approves procurement price of wheat at Rs3900/40kg

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ECC, after discussion, approved hybrid model of Ramzan Relief Package (Targeted and Un-targeted) consisting of 19 items for Utility Stores Corporation, budgeted of Rs. 5 billion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2023) Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has approved a uniform procurement price of wheat at 3900 rupees per 40 kilogram.

The meeting was held in Islamabad with Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in chair on Wednesday.

Ministry of Industries and Production presented a report on the logistic plan of PASSCO for in-land transportation of imported wheat 2022-23. The ECC considered and noted the report.

The ECC considered a summary submitted by Ministry of Maritime Affairs and approved Karachi Port Trust (KPT) board Resolution regarding waiving off all the charges of storage on the stuck-up containers/cargo landed help up at Karachi Port as a result of non-retirement of Letter of Credits and remittances of Foreign Exchange subject to condition that demurrages charges on each case beyond Rs.

5 million will be waived off after getting certification from SBP. The ECC further directed to submit a report on magnitude and amount of cleared consignments on monthly basis.

The meeting considered another summary of Ministry of Energy ( Power Division) on uniform tariff for K-Electric at par with XWDISCOS 1st Quarter 2022-23 and allowed tariff rationalization by way of adjustments for K-electric on the consumption of Feb-23 to March-23 and to recover from consumers in March-2023 to April 2023respectively.

The ECC also approved various Technical Supplementary Grants.