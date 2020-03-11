UrduPoint.com
ECC  Approves Proposal For Subsidized Electricity

The committee also discussed proposal to increase wheat support price to Rs 1,400 per 40 kilogram.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11st, 2020) Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved a proposal by power division for a special relief package to further continue provision of subsidized electricity until June this year to five export oriented sectors, Radio Pakistan reported here on Wednesday

Chairing a meeting, Advisor to PM on Finance Hafeez Sheikh approved approved a proposal of the ministry of energy to two amendments aimed at providing ease of doing business to upstream petroleum sector. The amendments , it said, were related to extension of exploration licenses beyond two years and creation of a new Zone-1 (F) for onshore licensing regime and consequent revision in the zonal map.

The Economic Coordination Committee also okayed National Telecommunication Corporation's revised budget estimates for 2018-19 and 2019-20. The meeting discussed proposal to increase wheat support price to fourteen hundred rupees per forty kilogram. A special session of the committee was convened tomorrow to discuss a detailed plan to keep the flour prices at the lowest possible level throughout the year in view of any increase in support price.

