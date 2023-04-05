Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

ECC Approves Proposed Amendments In Relevant Clauses Of IPO-2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ECC approves proposed amendments in relevant clauses of IPO-2022

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday approved the proposed amendments in the relevant clauses of IPO-2022.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the ECC, said a press release issued here.

Ministry of Commerce submitted a summary on amendments in the Import Policy Order-2022 with regards to the import of live animals and animal products in line with the revised conditions/guidelines by the World Organization of Animal Health (WOAH) on animal (Cattle) trade.

The ECC approved Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 299.997 million in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the repair and maintenance of Public buildings.

The ECC also approved a Supplementary Grant of Rs. 87.164 million in favour of the Intelligence Bureau for payment of taxes and duties.

The ECC after discussion deferred a summary of the Ministry of Commerce regarding the Amendment in IPO-2022 pertaining to used Auto Lube Oil and a summary of the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication, seeking approval of NTC's budget for financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA/Ex-PM, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Import Budget Ishaq Dar Oil Khurram Dastgir Khan Commerce Government Industry Million Housing

Recent Stories

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be ..

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

17 minutes ago
 PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Modul ..

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Module in Gujranwala

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamo ..

Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamophobic, hateful acts against M ..

39 minutes ago
 El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#0 ..

El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#039;s focus on heritage of Spai ..

50 minutes ago
 Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in supp ..

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals E ..

2 hours ago
 #CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.