UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECC Approves Removal Of Customs Duties On Textile Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:32 PM

ECC approves removal of customs duties on textile sector

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved removal of Additional Customs Duties (ACDs) and Regulatory Duties (RDs) on selected HS Codes (Harmonized System Codes) of textile sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved removal of Additional Customs Duties (ACDs) and Regulatory Duties (RDs) on selected HS Codes (Harmonized System Codes) of textile sector.

The ECC, in the meeting held, approved removal of Additional Customs Duties (ACDs) and Regulatory Duties (RDs) on selected HS Codes of textile sector, including fibers, yarns and fabrics of Nylon, Viscose, Acrylic, Rayon, Silk, Wool and vegetable based fibers like Hemp ets, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

The summary was moved by Ministry of Commerce, after approval of the National Tariff Policy board in its meeting held on August 24, 2020. The rationalization has been done with an objective of increasing the share of MMF (Man Made Fibers) for better per unit prices in the international markets, product diversification and, most importantly, value addition in our textile sector.

This is in pursuance of the policy of Ministry of Commerce for cost reduction by reducing the duties, including ACDs and RDs, on raw materials as well as intermediaries.

This is also an essential part of promoting industrialization under 'Make in Pakistan', and ensuring 'export led growth' in the country. Rationalization Plan, the National Tariff Commission has initiated studies of different sectors including textile sector.

During the analysis, it was observed that textile sector in Pakistan is using 70% Cotton and 30% MMF in manufacturing of textile goods, which is opposite to the general trend among the top exporting countries in textile sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Man August 2020 Market Commerce Textile Cotton Cabinet Share Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

34 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

1 hour ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

1 hour ago

GreenFactory Emirates: The largest indoor farm in ..

2 hours ago

UAE banks availed AED44.72 bn of TESS liquidity fa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.