ECC Approves Removal Of RD On Cotton Yarn: Razak Dawood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday informed that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had approved removal of Regulatory Duty (RD) on Cotton Yarn.

This will facilitate the exports of the apparel sector, the advisor said that this on his official twitter account.

Razak Daood said that the ECC decision would now go to the Cabinet for ratification, after which it would be notified He said that this was in line with our policy of getting more value added exports.

He said that on further examination of our November figures for export of goods, it is pleasing to note that exports in November 2020 have been the highest during the last 10 years.

"This indicates a rising trend in our exports and I hope that with the efforts of our exporters, this trend will continue," he added.

He said that "I have always been a great believer in the entrepreneurship of our people." He also congratulated SEARLE Pakistan (pharma) and Feroze1888 Mills (textiles), two other Pakistani companies, for making it to this List.

"I am sure these three companies will provide impetus to others to achieve similar laurels," he said.

"I congratulate the Systems Limited Pakistan on making it to the Forbes "Asia's 200 Best Under A billion 2020" List," he said.

The advisor said that it was the only Information Technology (IT) sector company from Pakistan which made it to this List.

