UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECC Approves Rs 1 Bn TSG For COVID-19 Awareness Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

ECC approves Rs 1 bn TSG for COVID-19 awareness campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Friday approved Rs one billion Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for launching awareness campaign to inform and educate people, particularly during the third wave of COVID-19.

"The ECC considered and approved a Technical Supplementary Grant regarding allocation of funds amounting to Rs one billion for launching advertisement campaigns by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) to inform and educate people particularly during the third wave of COVID-19 for the public good," said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

The ECC meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

26 minutes ago

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

1 hour ago

Moscow Committed to Constructive Cooperation With ..

16 seconds ago

PBC condemns Sindh Law Minister over derogatory re ..

18 seconds ago

Hearing on LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan adj ..

19 seconds ago

New Russian Cultural Center in Genoa to Enrich Exi ..

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.