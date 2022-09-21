ECC approves Rs 10 bn for procurement, logistics of flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet Wednesday approved funds of Rs.10 billion to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for procurement and logistics of relief items for flood affected people.

Moreover the ECC has directed to the Finance Division to immediately release funds of Rs.5 billion to NDMA. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail virtually presided over the ECC meeting.

The ECC also considered a summary of Ministry of Commerce on clearance of stuck up consignments and directed that the consignments of previously banned items that landed in Pakistan till 18th August, 2022 may be released at the rate of surcharge.

The ECC directed Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to withdraw the summary and directed to submit a fresh summary on paracetamol and to rationalize the price and ensure its availability.

The ECC also deferred a summary of Ministry of National food Security on import of wheat through Gwadar port.