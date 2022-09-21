UrduPoint.com

ECC Approves Rs 10 Bn For Procurement, Logistics Of Flood Affectees

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 07:10 PM

ECC approves Rs 10 bn for procurement, logistics of flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet Wednesday approved funds of Rs.10 billion to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for procurement and logistics of relief items for flood affected people.

Moreover the ECC has directed to the Finance Division to immediately release funds of Rs.5 billion to NDMA. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail virtually presided over the ECC meeting.

The ECC also considered a summary of Ministry of Commerce on clearance of stuck up consignments and directed that the consignments of previously banned items that landed in Pakistan till 18th August, 2022 may be released at the rate of surcharge.

The ECC directed Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to withdraw the summary and directed to submit a fresh summary on paracetamol and to rationalize the price and ensure its availability.

The ECC also deferred a summary of Ministry of National food Security on import of wheat through Gwadar port.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Flood Gwadar Price May August Commerce Cabinet Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

49 minutes ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

2 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

2 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

3 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.