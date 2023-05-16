ECC approves Rs. 100 mln to NHA for construction of road from Dalbanin to Ziarat

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved Rs. 100 million to National Highway Authority (NHA) under PSDP 2022-23 for the construction of a road from Dalbandin to Ziarat Balanosh (77 kms)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved Rs. 100 million to National Highway Authority (NHA) under PSDP 2022-23 for the construction of a road from Dalbandin to Ziarat Balanosh (77 kms).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal Federal Secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The ECC considered and approved the following Technical Supplementary Grants/ Supplementary Grants: Rs. 1,666 million in favour of NHA to meet its expenditure incurred on the restoration of roads damaged during flood 2022.

Rs. 5.57 billion to the Ministry of Commerce for payment of Federal Govt's share of 50:50 basis with provinces on the import of Urea fertilizer.

The ECC further advised the Ministry of Industries & Production to ensure early clearance of subsidy payable by the provinces on imported urea.

ECC approved Rs. 17.3 Million in favour of Prime Minister's Inspection Commission to meet its employee-related expenditures.

ECC approved Rs. 922 Million in favour of ECC-approved Energy (Power Division) for execution of the development project "Construction of 2nd Circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar".

ECC approved Rs. 1 billion in favour of Cabinet Division for SDGs Achievement Programme (SAP) for ongoing schemes.

ECC also approved Rs. 50 million in favour of the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety for SOS Children's Villages, Pakistan.

ECC also approved Rs. 550 Million in favour of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for publicity/awareness campaigns of the Federal Government during the current financial year.

Rs. 1146.284 Million in favour of the Ministry of Commerce for Pakistan's Trade Missions abroad.