ECC Approves Rs 1000 Subsidy On 50 Kg Bag Of Fertilizes For Rabi Crops

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:04 PM

ECC approves Rs 1000 subsidy on 50 kg bag of fertilizes for Rabi crops

Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) on Thursday approved the "Prime Minister's package for Rabi crops-specially wheat" under which a subsidy of Rs 1000 per 50 kg bag would be extended on fertilizers; DAP, P and K fertilizers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) on Thursday approved the "Prime Minister's package for Rabi crops-specially wheat" under which a subsidy of Rs 1000 per 50 kg bag would be extended on fertilizers; DAP, P and K fertilizers.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The subsidy would be shared by the Federal and provincial governments with ratio of 70 percent and 30 percent respectively.

Similarly the federal government would also give a subsidy of Rs 250 and Rs 150 per acre on weedicides and fungicides respectively.

The provinces would distribute the subsidy in their already prevalent manner but would be responsible for ensuring transparency.

The federal funds for the subsidy would be directly disbursed to the provinces by the finance division on the basis of their share, keeping in view their system strength and overall outreach.

Ministry of National food Security would examine the provinces' demand for funds and after its recommendation. Finance Division would transfer the funds to the provinces.

It was also decided that the provinces would expand, improve and up-grade their subsidy disbursement systems.

The package would be presented in the next cabinet meeting to be held on Tuesday (November 03) for approval.

