ECC Approves Rs. 16.995 Billion For Technical Supplementary Grant

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 09:36 PM

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a summary submitted by the Ministry of Communications amounting to Rs.16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a summary submitted by the Ministry of Communications amounting to Rs.16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant.

The ECC considered and approved a summary submitted by the Ministry of Communications (Postal Services Wing) for a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) amounting to Rs.16.995 billion for clearing of verified pending liabilities of companies/agency partners of Pakistan Post Office Department, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet held at Finance Division.

The meeting was attended by Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Industries and Production; Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Power; Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Commerce; Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue; Governor, State Bank of Pakistan; Chairman FBR, Federal Secretaries, and senior officers from ministries concerned and departments.

The ECC also considered and approved a summary submitted by the Election Commission of Pakistan for a TSG of Rs. 1.317 billion in connection with Local Government (bye-elections) in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and Local Government elections in Islamabad (ICT) & Punjab province during FY 2024-25.

The ECC also took up five separate summaries submitted by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as part of the FBR

Transformation Plan earlier approved by the Prime Minister.

The subject matters covered under the summaries included the following five key areas for enhancing FBR's Operational Expertise and Organizational Capacities, Performance Management Regime for FBR Officers and Capacity Building Program for FBR Officers and also Anti-Smuggling Measures under FBR Transformation Plan and Mobility and Transit Accommodation Arrangements for FBR Officers.

The ECC had a detailed discussion on all five proposals submitted by the FBR and accorded them a principled approval with the proviso that a third-party impact evaluation of the processes and KPIs proposed under the proposals would be conducted before the next financial budget, while a similar impact evaluation of the outcomes in line with the KPIs to be drawn up under the proposals, would be carried out at the end of calendar year 2025 to see the merit of the entire exercise and its impact on the overall goal of enhanced revenue generation and resource mobilization.

The ECC also decided that the Revenue Division and Finance Division would work out the mechanics, including allocation and release of budgets, under the five proposals, through joint consultation.

