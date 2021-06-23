ECC approves Rs 9855 million supplementary grants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) worth Rs 9855.984 million for various divisions.

The meeting of cabinet committee was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin approved Rs 300 million TSG for allocation from Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for establishment of Joint Border Markets at Mand District Kech, Gabd District Gwadar and Chedgi, District Panjgur against Rs100 million each.

The ECC further approved technical supplementary grant for Covid-19 Response and other Natural Calamities Control Programme (Sindh Component) worth Rs 9393.226 millions.

The committee approved of Rs 98.700 millions TSG to meet the requirements of Frontier Corps KP (South), D.I.Khan under Interior Division.

The ECC also approved technical supplementary grant of Rs 25 millions for Headquarters Pakistan Rangers Islamabad under Interior Division and Rs 39.

058 millions to Pakistan Institute of Development Economics for payment of salaries as well.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Privatization, Muhammad Mian Soomro; Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati; Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar; Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Asad Umar; Federal Minister for National food Security, Syed Fakhar Imam; Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar.

In addition, Secretary Finance, Secretary National Food Security, Secretary Privatization Commission, Secretary Petroleum Division, Secretary Industries and Production, Secretary Interior and other relevant officials also attended the meeting.