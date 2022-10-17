UrduPoint.com

ECC Approves Rs20.2 Bln For SAP, Flood-hit Farmers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet here on Monday approved technical supplementary grants (TSGs) of Rs20.2 billion for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP) and flood-effected farmers.

The meeting of the cabinet committee was presided virtually over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

According to the details, ECC approved TSG of Rs.17 billion to finance schemes under SAP. It also approved TSG of Rs3.2 billion for Ministry of National food Security and Research (MNFS&R) to support flood affected farmers.

The cabinet committee deferred TSG summary for conduct of 7th population and housing census, the statement added.

