ECC approves Rs20.2 bln for SAP, flood-hit farmers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet here on Monday approved technical supplementary grants (TSGs) of Rs20.2 billion for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP) and flood-effected farmers.

The meeting of the cabinet committee was presided virtually over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

According to the details, ECC approved TSG of Rs.17 billion to finance schemes under SAP. The amount would be utilized for financing the urban/rural infrastructure and social development schemes for areas deprived so far across the country.

It also approved TSG of Rs3.2 billion for Ministry of National food Security and Research (MNFS&R) to support flood affected farmers.

The grant has been approved keeping in view of the heavy damages to the Agriculture sector due to recent rains and floods and to support flood affected farmers in the country.

The amount would subsequently be transferred to NDMA for procurement and distribution of wheat seed to flood affected districts.

Additional funds to the tune of Rs. 3.4 billion will also be made available to the MNFS&R, out of which 50% of funds would be provided by the federal government and 50% by the provincial governments.

The cabinet committee deferred TSG summary for conduct of 7th population and housing census, the statement added.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for MNFS&R, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema; FederalMinister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar; Federal Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan; Ex-PM/ MNA, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi; Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries and senior officers.