ECC Approves Rs250m As Govt Paid-Up Capital For Jinnah Medical Complex Operations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2025 | 07:38 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2025) Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at its meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad today (Friday) approved the allocation of 250 million rupees as Government Paid-Up Capital for the operations of the Jinnah Medical Complex & Research Centre.

This allocation will support the establishment of a state-of-the-art 1,000-bed academic medical centre in Islamabad.

The ECC approved a summary from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, seeking a Technical Supplementary Grant of two billion rupees from its allocated budget of 5.

6 billion rupees. The approved grant will be used to meet the liabilities of payments for outstanding advertisement dues owed to media houses.

The ECC further approved a proposal from the Ministry of Defence for a technical supplementary grant amounting to 430 million rupees for the execution of Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme schemes in the province of Punjab during the current financial year.

