ECC Approves Rs250m As Govt Paid-Up Capital For Jinnah Medical Complex Operations
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2025 | 07:38 PM
ECC approved a summary from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, seeking a Technical Supplementary Grant of two billion rupees from its allocated budget of 5.6 billion rupees
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2025) Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at its meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad today (Friday) approved the allocation of 250 million rupees as Government Paid-Up Capital for the operations of the Jinnah Medical Complex & Research Centre.
This allocation will support the establishment of a state-of-the-art 1,000-bed academic medical centre in Islamabad.
The ECC approved a summary from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, seeking a Technical Supplementary Grant of two billion rupees from its allocated budget of 5.
6 billion rupees. The approved grant will be used to meet the liabilities of payments for outstanding advertisement dues owed to media houses.
The ECC further approved a proposal from the Ministry of Defence for a technical supplementary grant amounting to 430 million rupees for the execution of Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme schemes in the province of Punjab during the current financial year.
Recent Stories
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..
EU energy imports decline in 2024
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
More Stories From Business
-
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operations2 minutes ago
-
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores15 minutes ago
-
Food Authority launches crackdowns against substandard food1 hour ago
-
HCM highlights Malaysia’s vision as ASEAN chair in 20253 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 327 points3 hours ago
-
ICCI President sounds alarm over current business conditions in Islamabad3 hours ago
-
CAT resumes hearings, dismisses appeal of dairy farmer association Karachi3 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.2,000 to Rs 318,800 per tola4 hours ago
-
7-day training for KPRA officers concluded5 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices dip by 0.35pc7 hours ago
-
PIDE, Tsinghua University explore bold economic fix for Pakistan7 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES9 hours ago