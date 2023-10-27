Open Menu

ECC Approves Rs8 Bln Bridge Financing For PIA

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2023 | 10:30 PM

ECC approves Rs8 bln bridge financing for PIA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved a Rs. 8 billion bridge financing package for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday. The financing will be provided through the Civil Aviation Authority's (CAA) resources to meet PIA's urgent overdue payment obligations.

The ECC allowed the Aviation Division to proceed with the bilateral arrangement between the CAA and PIA.

The Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar presided over the meeting, according to news statement issued by the finance ministry.

The Aviation Division submitted a proposal for provision of financial support to PIACL through the Civil Aviation Authority for certain emergent needs of the airline.

The meeting was attended by the Caretaker Minister for Privatization, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development, Sami Saeed, Caretaker Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation, Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officers from relevant ministries.

The meeting considered a single item agenda submitted by the Aviation Division.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister From Cabinet PIA Billion

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

3 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

4 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

5 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

6 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

7 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

7 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

7 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

7 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business