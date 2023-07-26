Open Menu

ECC Approves Rs985.43 For USC Ramzan Atta Scheme-2023

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ECC approves Rs985.43 for USC Ramzan Atta Scheme-2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet here on Monday approved Rs985.43 million for Ministry of Industries and Production that were spent by Utility Stores Corporation (USC) ) under the Prime Minister's Free Atta Scheme during Ramzan in last financial year (2022-23).

The scheme was launched on March 18, 2023 and continued till April 16, 2023, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry adding the summary was moved by Ministry of Industries and Production.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar while among others it was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmmod, Coordinator to the PM on Economy, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Federal Secretaries and some senior officers.

