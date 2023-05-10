UrduPoint.com

ECC Approves Settlement Agreement Of Roosevelt Hotel

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 06:35 PM

ECC approves settlement agreement of Roosevelt Hotel

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday after a detailed discussion approved the execution of the settlement agreement of the Roosevelt Hotel, New York with the Hotel Union and the New York City Government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday after a detailed discussion approved the execution of the settlement agreement of the Roosevelt Hotel, New York with the Hotel Union and the New York City Government.

The ECC met here with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in chair discussed a summary submitted by the Ministry of Aviation on Challenges and re-opening of Roosevelt Hotel, New York, and briefed the meeting on the outcome of negotiations held by the Committee with the New York City Government and the Hotel Union on reaching a suitable agreement for utilization of the Roosevelt Hotel (1,025 rooms) over a period of three years for Immigrant Housing Business by the New York City Government.

The ECC further gave node for withdrawal of pending lawsuits by the Roosevelt Hotel with the Hotel Union and the City of New York pursuant to the terms of the settlement agreement with the Union.

The ECC further directed the PIAL to engage and share its business plan with the National Bank Pakistan regarding the rollover of loans, said a press release.

The ECC also approved Technical Supplementary Grants/Supplementary Grants of Rs153 million in favour of the Ministry of Water Resources for payment of court cases fee for the settlement of the dispute with India under the Indus Waters Treaty.

The Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs 4 billion (Equivalent to US$ 20 million) as Rupee cover in favour of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for the World Bank Program "Actions to Strengthen Performance for inclusive and responsive education was also approved.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, Minister for Aviation/Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Bank Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Business Education Water Sherry Rehman Ishaq Dar Hotel New York Khurram Dastgir Khan National Bank Of Pakistan Government Cabinet Agreement Share Billion Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Spe ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal ..

2 minutes ago
 Georgia to Allow Direct Flights to Russia by Non-S ..

Georgia to Allow Direct Flights to Russia by Non-Sanctioned Airlines - Economic ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE achieving rapid progress in solar energy proje ..

UAE achieving rapid progress in solar energy projects, march towards zero greenh ..

16 minutes ago
 Farouk El-Baz lauds UAE&#039;s leadership in futur ..

Farouk El-Baz lauds UAE&#039;s leadership in future industries

31 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from Islamabad

48 minutes ago
 US Consumer Price Grows 4.9% in Year to April, Sma ..

US Consumer Price Grows 4.9% in Year to April, Smallest in 2 Years - Labor Dept.

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.