UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECC Approves Technical Supplementary Grants Of Rs17 Bln

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:30 PM

ECC approves Technical Supplementary Grants of Rs17 bln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Wednesday approved two Technical Supplementary Grants for the Ministry of Defence for Rs.17 billion during the current financial year.

The ECC which met with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in chair also approved the request of the Ministry of Commerce for the inclusion of radiation apparatus in annex-B-1 of the Import Policy Order, 2020, says a press release.

On the summary moved by the Ministry of Industries and Production for ensuring the supply of RLNG to fulfill the requirements of two fertilizer plants namely Agritech and Fatima Fertilizer for the Rabi Season 2020-21, ECC decided that the supply of RLNG shall continue till the end of November 2020.

The three member committee, which was constituted earlier by ECC, under the chairmanship of Minister for Industries and Production and having members from ministries of Finance and National food Security and Research shall prepare a proposal for the further operation of these plants after the said period and then bring it to the ECC for further decision.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Import November 2020 Commerce From Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Al Subaihiya Suburb Council in ..

2 minutes ago

Shahbaz Gill unveils govt’s last three-month per ..

12 minutes ago

Why Usman Qadir has been selected for upcoming T20 ..

38 minutes ago

UAE University introduces BSc Aerospace Engineerin ..

47 minutes ago

India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris: F ..

27 minutes ago

Man axed to death in sargodha

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.