Open Menu

ECC Approves Updation Of HS Codes

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ECC approves updation of HS codes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Wednesday gave consent for the proposed amendments in PCT codes in the IPO 2022 and EPO 2022 for “Updation of HS Codes in the Import and Export Policy Orders 2022.”

The summary to this effect was submitted by Ministry of Commerce before ECC, the meeting of which was chaired by the Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Minister for Commerce, Industries, & Production, Gohar Ijaz; Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hassan Fawad; Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Sami Saeed; Minister for Power & Petroleum, Muhammad Ali; Advisor to PM on Finance, Dr.

Waqar Masood; Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan; Chairman Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan; federal secretaries and other senior government officials of the relevant ministries.

A summary submitted by the Ministry of Energy regarding measures to meet requirement of Urea fertilizers for Rabbi Season 2023-24 was also considered by the forum.

After detailed discussion the ECC decided that uninterrupted gas supply will continue for Fatima Fert and Agritech Plants to ensure sufficient supply of urea fertiliser.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Import Privatisation Gas Commerce Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Serbian Prime Minister meets UAE delegation to dis ..

Serbian Prime Minister meets UAE delegation to discuss government modernisation ..

23 minutes ago
 Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rou ..

Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rout New Zealand

31 minutes ago
 Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of I ..

Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of Israel-Hamas war

31 minutes ago
 Commander of Joint Operations visits 44th Guard Fl ..

Commander of Joint Operations visits 44th Guard Fleet of Chinese PLA Navy

38 minutes ago
 FTA issues guide for non-resident persons for corp ..

FTA issues guide for non-resident persons for corporate tax purposes

38 minutes ago
 Gazans faced with genocide; says governor Governor ..

Gazans faced with genocide; says governor Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehm ..

30 minutes ago
Overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of country abroad: ..

Overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of country abroad: Governor Punjab

31 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman felicitat ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman felicitates newly elected SCBA office-b ..

31 minutes ago
 Djokovic makes winning return while Medvedev loses ..

Djokovic makes winning return while Medvedev loses cool

31 minutes ago
 World Jiu-Jitsu champions celebrate UAE&#039;s Tar ..

World Jiu-Jitsu champions celebrate UAE&#039;s Tarik bin Faisal earning his thir ..

53 minutes ago
 DoH inaugurates nationwide Clinical Genomic Medici ..

DoH inaugurates nationwide Clinical Genomic Medicine and Genetic Counselling pro ..

1 hour ago
 New Zealand's Phillips still eyeing semi-finals af ..

New Zealand's Phillips still eyeing semi-finals after South Africa loss

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business