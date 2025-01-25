Open Menu

ECC Approves Upward Revision In Gas Tariff For Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ECC approves upward revision in gas tariff for Industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet met today to discuss a summary submitted by Petroleum Division for an upward revision of the indigenous gas tariff for industry (captive power) as well as non-protected domestic slabs.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb with Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Mr. Ali Parvez Malik, Chairman OGRA, Chairman SECP, Federal Secretaries, and senior officers from the relevant divisions in attendance, said a press release issued here.

The ECC following a through discussion decided to approve upward revision in gas tariff for captive power plants from Rs 3000 per mmbtu to Rs 3500 per mmbtu to ensure required revenue for the gas sector during FY 2024-25, but it did not agree to increase the tariff for domestic consumers with a view to protecting the domestic consumers from additional burden.

The ECC, however, instructed the Petroleum Division to take necessary measures for the imposition of a grid transition levy on the captive power plants to enhance the energy sector efficiency.

