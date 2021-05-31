UrduPoint.com
ECC Approves US $ 130mln For Corona Vaccine Procurement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:20 PM

ECC approves US $ 130mln for corona vaccine procurement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its special meeting on Monday approved technical supplementary grant of USD 130 million (equal to approximately Rs.20 billion) for the National Disaster Management Fund to ensure timely procurement of Corona Vaccine for the effective national response to COVID-19 Pandemic.

The ECC meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

According to the statement, funds would be utilized for the procurement of 10 million doses of the COVID vaccine during June.

During the new financial year, need for additional funds would be reviewed and additional funds would be provided accordingly.

Administration of vaccine would be the responsibility of Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination and Provincial Health Departments.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar; Federal Minister for Privatization, Muhammad Mian Soomro; Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Swati; Adviser to the PM on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood; Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain; SAPM on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Waqar Masood, Finance Secretary and other senior officers.

