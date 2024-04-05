Open Menu

ECC Approves Wheat Procurement Plan For Year 2024

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2024 | 11:37 PM

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb while chairing the ECC meeting endorsed the summary presented by the National Food Security Ministry.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has given its approval to the wheat procurement plan for the ongoing year 2024.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb while chairing the ECC meeting endorsed the summary presented by the National Food Security Ministry. Alongside, the committee sanctioned the wheat procurement targets for PASSCO, Sindh, and Balochistan provinces, while also approving a cash credit limit for wheat purchase.

For the year 2024, the procurement targets are established at 2.

45 million metric tons (MMT), with PASSCO, Sindh, and Balochistan contributing 1.40 MMT, 1.00 MMT, and 0.050 MMT, respectively. The allocated cash credit limits are set at Rs169.00 billion for PASSCO, Rs100.00 billion for Sindh, and Rs5.70 billion for Balochistan.

This comprehensive plan aims to ensure the smooth acquisition of wheat within the specified timeframe, crucial for maintaining stable food reserves across the nation.

Besides it, the ECC session granted approval for technical supplementary grants for various ministries.

