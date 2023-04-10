ECC declares all received application successful under Regular Hajj Scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Monday declared all 72,869 received applications under Regular Hajj Scheme successful without balloting and also approved additional financial requirement of $163 million of foreign exchange for Hajj 2023.

The ECC met here with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Darin chair considered a summary submitted by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on the utilization of the Hajj quota and its financing, said a press release.

The Ministry presented details on the Hajj Policy-2023, the number of applications received under the Regular Hajj Scheme, unutilized quota under regular and sponsorship Hajj schemes and financial requirements.

The ECC after discussion approved the arrangement and modalities for Hajj Scheme-2023 and decided that all received applications under Regular Hajj Scheme shall be declared successful without balloting.

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, Federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.