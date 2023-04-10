Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

ECC Declares All Received Application Successful Under Regular Hajj Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ECC declares all received application successful under Regular Hajj Scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Monday declared all 72,869 received applications under Regular Hajj Scheme successful without balloting and also approved additional financial requirement of $163 million of foreign exchange for Hajj 2023.

The ECC met here with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Darin chair considered a summary submitted by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on the utilization of the Hajj quota and its financing, said a press release.

The Ministry presented details on the Hajj Policy-2023, the number of applications received under the Regular Hajj Scheme, unutilized quota under regular and sponsorship Hajj schemes and financial requirements.

The ECC after discussion approved the arrangement and modalities for Hajj Scheme-2023 and decided that all received applications under Regular Hajj Scheme shall be declared successful without balloting.

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, Federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hajj Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Exchange Sherry Rehman Khurram Dastgir Khan All Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authenti ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

2 hours ago
 Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint s ..

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.