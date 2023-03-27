ECC defers summary to increase drug prices

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday deferred summaries of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on fixation MPR of 54 new drugs and increase in prices of 119 drugs.

The ECC, met with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in chair, also considered a summary of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination for maximum retail price of Remdesivir 100 mg injection and decided not to increase the price of Remdesivir 100 mg injection and the existing MRP Rs. 1892/vial shall remain fixed.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and MNA/SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha.

SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani , Coordinator to PM on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Federal secretaries and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

The ECC considered and approved a summary of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) regarding arrangement of Finance Facility for funding of Government of Baluchistan's share of obligation in Reko-Diq project dispute settlement with directions to the Finance Division to arrange payment of markup amounting to Rs. 6,238,358,879 for the period from March 31, 2022 to December 30, 2022 to the NBP for the short term finance facility of Rs. 65 billion.

The ECC also deferred a summary of Ministry of Aviation on engagement of International Finance Corporation as transaction advisor for the outsourcing of three airports.