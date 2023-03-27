UrduPoint.com

ECC Defers Summary To Increase Drug Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ECC defers summary to increase drug prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday deferred summaries of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on fixation MPR of 54 new drugs and increase in prices of 119 drugs.

The ECC, met with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in chair, also considered a summary of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination for maximum retail price of Remdesivir 100 mg injection and decided not to increase the price of Remdesivir 100 mg injection and the existing MRP Rs. 1892/vial shall remain fixed.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik,  Shahid Khaqan Abbasi  and MNA/SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha.

SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Coordinator to the PM on Economy  Bilal Azhar Kayani , Coordinator to PM on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Federal secretaries and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

The ECC considered and approved a summary of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) regarding arrangement of Finance Facility for funding of Government of Baluchistan's share of obligation in Reko-Diq project dispute settlement with directions to the Finance Division to arrange payment of markup amounting to Rs. 6,238,358,879 for the period from March 31, 2022 to December 30, 2022 to the NBP for the short term finance facility of Rs. 65 billion.

The ECC also deferred a summary of Ministry of Aviation on engagement of International Finance Corporation as transaction advisor for the outsourcing of three airports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Drugs Ishaq Dar Price Khurram Dastgir Khan March December Commerce From Government Cabinet Industry Share National Bank Of Pakistan Billion

Recent Stories

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regi ..

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regional industry plans multi-bill ..

52 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al Gergawi as Vice President

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Cham ..

Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Championship kicks off

1 hour ago
 Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in ..

Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in train fares

1 hour ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentiona ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentional destruction of historic, nat ..

2 hours ago
 CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.