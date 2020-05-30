UrduPoint.com
ECC Devises Disbursement Criteria For Rs200 Bln Sukuk

ECC devises disbursement criteria for Rs200 bln Sukuk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet Saturday devised the disbursement criteria for Rs200 billion Sukuk.

Continuing the energy supply for next three months and payment of debt liabilities and fulfilling the tax requirements would be the two principles for now, said to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Energy would submit a detailed formula in next two weeks for future distributions.

The committee also also approved Rs662 million for Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from SME package for electricity consumers of the areas, the statement added.

