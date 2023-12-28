Open Menu

ECC Directs NPMC To Check Hoarding, Price Stability

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2023 | 10:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) |The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, here Thursday directed National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to continue regular coordination with the provincial governments to ensure price stability and check hoarding and profiteering.

The meeting of the cabinet committee was presided over by Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

The decision followed a briefing by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on the inflation situation and latest trends of prices of various essential commodities.

The cabinet committee also approved the budget for EOBI, the summary for which was moved by Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

ECC was informed that EOBI’s contribution collection had remained stagnant during past years but had recently witnessed a substantial increase of around Rs.100 billion.

ECC appreciated EOBI for its good performance and directed to follow the budget Calendar and prepare a long term plan to clear Rs.2 trillion liabilities of pension dues.

Meanwhile,a summary for approval of TAPI project as Qualified Investment Incentive Package under the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022 (FIPPA) was discussed at length.

The forum observed that it was a much-needed project and should be launched without delay. However, the forum observed that proposal for inclusion of the project under the FIPPA Act required further deliberations and examination of the legal aspects, incentives and concessions.

The committee also approved the principles for settlement of capacity deduction issues of imported coal-based projects and subsequent execution of side agreement with Port Qasim Electric Power Company.

In a meeting, the Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) gave the approval of publication of consolidated report of the State-Owned Enterprises for FY 2019-2020, 2020-2021 & 2021-2022.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Sami Saeed; Minister for Energy, Muhammad Ali; Minister for Communications, Maritimes Affairs and Railways, Shahid Ashraf Tarar; Minister for Law and Justice, Ahmed Irfan Aslam; Advisor to PM on Finance, Dr. Waqar Masood; Chairman FBR, Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana; Chairperson EOBI Ms. Naheed Durrani, federal secretaries, and other senior government officers of the relevant ministries.

