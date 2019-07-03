ECC for enhancing supply of PSO products through Pakistan Railways

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ):The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) Wednesday directed the petroleum division to enhance supply of PSO products to Pakistan Railways by diverting the surplus business to Pakistan Railways that offers lowest freight charges as compared to other modes of transportation.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, chaired the meeting here.

Petroleum Division briefed the Committee about the utilization of Railways services for transportation of petroleum products to upward country.

Giving presentation to ECC, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs emphasized about the urgency of establishment of third terminal at Port Qasim Authority (PQA) so as to meet the gas shortage in the country in the years ahead.

In order to expedite the process of establishing of 3rd LNG terminal, the Committee approved the resolutions of the PQA's Board by exempting the Authority from public tendering for appointment of legal consultant through negotiated tendering.

The Committee also approved the resolution of the Board to allow amendment in PQA master plan to accommodate the prospective 3rd LNG Terminal.

It may be recalled that the ECC in its decision, in February 2019, had directed Ministry of Maritime Affairs to expeditiously work on setting up of an additional LNG terminal.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research updated the Committee about wheat stock position in the country.