ECC forms subcommittee to work out wheat subsidy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Monday decided to form a subcommittee to work out the total volume of subsidy involved on imported and local wheat.

The meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee was chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The decision to form the committee was taken in light of the recommendations of the meeting of the Coordination Committee of the ECC on wheat, held on November 8, 2020, it said.

The subcommittee would be made under the guidance of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue in consultation with the Ministries of Finance, Ministry of National food Security and Research (NFS&R) and the provincial governments.

The cabinet committee also discussed the issues related to demand and supply of wheat in the country.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research reported that the wheat imported under the government to government (G2G) arrangement from Russia would reach the country within this month and there would be no shortage of the commodity in the country.

It was also decided to form a Logistics Committee in order to resolve the day-to-day logistic issues of wheat import.

The Committee would comprises Secretary NFS&R (Convener), Secretaries/representatives of Finance, communication, Maritime Affairs, Commerce, Industries and Production, Railways and MD PASSCO, Chairman TCP, DG NLC, Port Authority, Provincial Governments and Private Transporters.

The Committee will deal with day-to-day interagency issues and matters related to priority berthing, axle load, lifting of cargo and any other ancillary matter.