UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECC Forms Subcommittee To Work Out Wheat Subsidy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:19 PM

ECC forms subcommittee to work out wheat subsidy

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Monday decided to form a subcommittee to work out the total volume of subsidy involved on imported and local wheat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Monday decided to form a subcommittee to work out the total volume of subsidy involved on imported and local wheat.

The meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee was chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The decision to form the committee was taken in light of the recommendations of the meeting of the Coordination Committee of the ECC on wheat, held on November 8, 2020, it said.

The subcommittee would be made under the guidance of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue in consultation with the Ministries of Finance, Ministry of National food Security and Research (NFS&R) and the provincial governments.

The cabinet committee also discussed the issues related to demand and supply of wheat in the country.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research reported that the wheat imported under the government to government (G2G) arrangement from Russia would reach the country within this month and there would be no shortage of the commodity in the country.

It was also decided to form a Logistics Committee in order to resolve the day-to-day logistic issues of wheat import.

The Committee would comprises Secretary NFS&R (Convener), Secretaries/representatives of Finance, communication, Maritime Affairs, Commerce, Industries and Production, Railways and MD PASSCO, Chairman TCP, DG NLC, Port Authority, Provincial Governments and Private Transporters.

The Committee will deal with day-to-day interagency issues and matters related to priority berthing, axle load, lifting of cargo and any other ancillary matter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Import Russia November 2020 Commerce From Government Cabinet Wheat

Recent Stories

Brazil stocks surge 4%

2 minutes ago

Smuggled items worth Rs 12.24 mln seized

2 minutes ago

US Deputy Secretary of State Says Russia 'Gambling ..

2 minutes ago

US Stocks Jump 5% on News of Pfizer COVID-19 Vacci ..

2 minutes ago

EU Ready to Take Fresh Start in Trade Relations Wi ..

22 minutes ago

Kosovo ex-president Thaci appears at war crimes co ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.