ECC gives go ahead to sugar exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, here on Thursday, approved a summary regarding the export of sugar during the fiscal year 2022-23 and allowed its exports of up to 100,000 metric tons (MT).

The summary was moved by Ministry of National food Security and Research before ECC. The meeting which was presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, said a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

The cabinet committee further decided that the ECC would review the situation on fortnightly basis, while the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) committed that the existing price of sugar would not increase in the domestic market at least till January 31st, 2023.

The committee also approved the technical supplementary grants including Rs. 7 million in favor of the Ministry of Climate Change and Rs. 743.57 million in favor of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the execution of its development schemes.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar; Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema; Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha; Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik; SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha; Coordinator to PM on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal; Coordinator to PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kiyani; federal secretaries, senior officers and office bearers of PSMA, the statement added.