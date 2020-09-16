UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECC Increases Limit Of Importing Duty Free Cars Under Disabled Persons' Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:46 PM

ECC increases limit of importing duty free cars under disabled persons' scheme

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Wednesday allowed amendment in the import of Customs Duty Free Cars under disabled persons 'scheme and increased the limit of importing cars under the scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Wednesday allowed amendment in the import of Customs Duty Free Cars under disabled persons 'scheme and increased the limit of importing cars under the scheme.

The ECC meeting was chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Under the new amendments the income bracket of the person who is importing the vehicle is increased from the current limit of Rs. 20,000 to 100,000 to 100,000 to 200,000 per month.

The person would be allowed to import the vehicle if he/she has not imported or purchased locally assembled car during the last 10 years under the scheme provided that he/she holds NTN Certificate and files annual tax return.

The committee also approved the Incorporation of Pakistan Single Window Company under section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017 with its objectives as contained in the Memorandum & Articles of Association. The composition of the board of its Directors was also approved.

ECC also gave approval for the provision of technical supplementary grant of Rs. 219.631 million for the reimbursement of the expenditure of National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 for the current financial year. Rs. 6 billion were approved for the Ministry of Railways as additional grant @ 500 million per month to defray its mandatory liabilities including pay and pensions.

Two technical supplementary grants amounting to Rs. 160 million and Rs 96 million were approved for the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training to carry out the "Skill for all" program and for "Mainstreaming of Religious Education and matters related to deeni Madaris" respectively.

The Publication of Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 was also approved by ECC.

A detailed discussion on the issue of wheat import was also held but could not be finalized due to the paucity of time. Chairman ECC decided that the issue being critical in nature would be further deliberated in a special meeting of the ECC to be held within the current week, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Import Education Company Vehicle Car 2017 All From Cabinet Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

Economic outlook in Germany improve significantly ..

4 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr 2 youth in IIOJK

4 minutes ago

NA adopts motion to refer Anti-Terrorism (Third Am ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate new Japanese Prime Minist ..

51 minutes ago

Turkish police arrests 106 over FETO terror links

4 minutes ago

Germany Offered US to Spend up to $1.2Bln on LNG T ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.