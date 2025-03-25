ECC of Cabinet assures full support for Reko-Diq Project

(@Abdulla99267510)

Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has assured its full support for the Reko-Diq Project, calling it a project of immense national importance.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2025) The ECC on Tuesday gave this assurance at its meeting in Islamabad which was virtually chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb from China where he is attending the Boao Forum for Asia 2025.

The ECC approved a summary by the Petroleum Division regarding the Reko-Diq Project and changes in its overall development plan and related financial commitments and project finance considerations due to inflation and enhanced scope of the project concerning capacity, energy mix, alternative water supply options and updated processing plants and machinery.

The ECC also approved a technical supplementary grant amounting to 200 million rupees under the for the construction of Pakistan sports board Coaching Centre at Skardu.

ECNEC approves 13 projects worth over Rs1.275trillion

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved 13 development projects worth over 1.

275 trillion rupees across key sectors, including transport, communications, railways, space technology, and public infrastructure.

The ECNEC, which met in Islamabad today with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair, approved these projects.

These projects include economic transformation in Gilgit-Baltistan aimed at poverty alleviation, as well as flood rehabilitation initiatives in Sindh to restore critical infrastructure.

Pakistan Railways' procurement of high-capacity wagons and passenger coaches, Pakistan's Optical Remote Sensing Satellite project and several major road projects were also assented.

The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated government's commitment to sustainable development, inter-provincial connectivity, and economic transformation.