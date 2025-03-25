ECC Of Cabinet Assures Full Support For Reko-Diq Project
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2025 | 08:47 PM
Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has assured its full support for the Reko-Diq Project, calling it a project of immense national importance.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2025) The ECC on Tuesday gave this assurance at its meeting in Islamabad which was virtually chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb from China where he is attending the Boao Forum for Asia 2025.
The ECC approved a summary by the Petroleum Division regarding the Reko-Diq Project and changes in its overall development plan and related financial commitments and project finance considerations due to inflation and enhanced scope of the project concerning capacity, energy mix, alternative water supply options and updated processing plants and machinery.
The ECC also approved a technical supplementary grant amounting to 200 million rupees under the for the construction of Pakistan sports board Coaching Centre at Skardu.
ECNEC approves 13 projects worth over Rs1.275trillion
Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved 13 development projects worth over 1.
275 trillion rupees across key sectors, including transport, communications, railways, space technology, and public infrastructure.
The ECNEC, which met in Islamabad today with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair, approved these projects.
These projects include economic transformation in Gilgit-Baltistan aimed at poverty alleviation, as well as flood rehabilitation initiatives in Sindh to restore critical infrastructure.
Pakistan Railways' procurement of high-capacity wagons and passenger coaches, Pakistan's Optical Remote Sensing Satellite project and several major road projects were also assented.
The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated government's commitment to sustainable development, inter-provincial connectivity, and economic transformation.
Recent Stories
ECC of Cabinet assures full support for Reko-Diq Project
Cabinet Committee approves plan for privatization of PIA
Journalist Farhan Malik sent to jail on judicial remand in Karachi
Karachi Weather Update; Temperature drops by 4.7°C as strong winds persist
No shortage of sugar in country: PSMA
MS Dhoni refuses to talk about his message to Virat Kohli
SBA police conduct crackdown against suspects involved in social evils
IG Rizvi directs officers to strengthen security, crime prevention in Islamabad
RDA demolishes illegal under-construction building in Maryam Green City
Showbiz Star Cricket tournament held
Tax office seals two outlets for violating PoS rules
Govt committed to promoting green energy in Pakistan: Minister for Power Divisi ..
More Stories From Business
-
ECC of Cabinet assures full support for Reko-Diq Project4 minutes ago
-
Cabinet Committee approves plan for privatization of PIA8 minutes ago
-
No shortage of sugar in country: PSMA18 minutes ago
-
Regulatory reforms vital for business growth: ICCI President4 hours ago
-
SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative for Corporates1 hour ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar1 hour ago
-
European stocks jump after Wall Street rally4 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister reviews NCC Progress ,WB mission visit1 hour ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.800 to Rs317,800 per tola5 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 193 points5 hours ago
-
Vietnam death row tycoon begins appeal in $17.7 b money-laundering case1 hour ago
-
Peri Urban Plan being followed for systematic growth of Faisalabad: DG FDA5 hours ago