UrduPoint.com

ECC Okays E-Bikes & Rikckshaws Loan Facility Under PMYB&ALS Model

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ECC okays E-Bikes & Rikckshaws loan facility under PMYB&ALS model

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday approved Prime Minister's Youth business and Agriculture Loan Scheme (PMYB&ALS) model for E-Bikes and Rickshaws, under which the facility of Rs 0.5 million would be provided with zero per cent markup for a period of three years.

"Under the scheme, clean loan up to Rs 0.5 million will be given under Tier-I of PMYB&ALS at 0% markup rate for repayment in three years. This facility will be available for upto 15,000 E-Bikes/Ricksaws in the current financial year. The modalities of the scheme will be worked out by the Ministry of Industries and Production in coordination with PMYB&ALS", said a press release.

The ECC met with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in chair, considered and approved summary of Ministry of Commerce regarding declaration of Customs Station Angoor Adda as authorized export land route to Afghanistan and through Afghanistan to Central Asian Republics.

Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary regarding financing facility for electric bikes (E-bikes) and E-Ricksaws and presented details on viability, demand of electric bikes and incentive structure for potential users to make electric bikes affordable.

The ECC considered a summary of Aviation Ministry and approved increase in GoP guarantee related to USD denominated loans of PIACL to the tune of Rs. 15,607,394,711/- by enhancing the existing guarantee limit of Rs. 247.630 billion to Rs. 263.237 billion.

Ministry of National food Security and Research tabled a summary on price of sugar during the month of Ramazan and briefed the meeting on outcome of Sugar Advisory board's meeting with Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) regarding retail price of sugar.

The ECC endorsed the decisions of the meeting, that PSMA Punjab Zone has agreed to provide 20,000 MT of sugar at retail price of Rs 95 per kg during the month of Ramazan (till Eid-ul-Fitar) for sale to general public through the Government of Punjab at district level.

It further directed to make arrangements with other provincial PSMAs on similar pattern for provision of sugar in other provinces/areas.

The ECC approved Technical Supplementary Grants including Rs261 million in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works for execution of development scheme–Construction of railway underpass Jahanian, District Khanewal and $0.5 million equivalent to Rs142.5 million cover in favour of Ministry of National Health Services , Regulations and Coordination, committed by SAARC Development Fund for standard package for strengthening preventive and curative activities for mental health and condition of Covid-19 research activities.

The ECC also approved Technical Supplementary Grants of Rs250 million in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works for repair and maintenance of Supreme Court of Pakistan building, Judges residences, rest houses and sub-offices in various cities and Rs. 22 million in favour of Ministry of Foreign Affairs for payment of liabilities of electricity.

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Minister for National Food Security and Research Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, Federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Loan Prime Minister Supreme Court Electricity Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Ishaq Dar Agriculture Tariq Bashir Sale Price Khanewal Jahanian United States Dollars Khurram Dastgir Khan Commerce Cabinet Asia Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Borougeâ€™s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borougeâ€™s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

2 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

3 hours ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

4 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.