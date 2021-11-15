ECC recommends PPRA to give exemption in rules to TCP for urea import

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Monday considered a summary tabled by Ministry of Industries and Production seeking relaxation of PPRA rules for import of Urea and recommended Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) to give exemption of rules to Trade Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) due to emergency for publishing a second tender advertisement, enabling the Corporation to republish the tender till fetching of a low prices during the Rabi session-2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Monday considered a summary tabled by Ministry of Industries and Production seeking relaxation of PPRA rules for import of Urea and recommended Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) to give exemption of rules to Trade Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) due to emergency for publishing a second tender advertisement, enabling the Corporation to republish the tender till fetching of a low prices during the Rabi session-2021-22.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Omar Ayub Khan chaired the meeting which was also attended by Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers.

The ECC deliberated in detail the summary presented by the Ministry of Industries and Production on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) policy 2021-25. The policy framework is based on reforming the policy and regulatory environment and addressing SME market constraints, both demand and supply side.

The ECC also considered and approved the Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) including Rs 10 billion during FY 2021-22 under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP), Rs 338 million during FY 2021-22 in favour of National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority (NRA), Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training.

The ECC also approved TSG of Rs 5.85 billion in favour of Housing and Works to execute development schemes in Sindh and Baluchistan Provinces under (SAP) besides approving funds of Rs 1.08 billion from PSDP to Interior Division for further release to ICT Administration.

The ECC also approved Rupee Cover Budget against US$ 200 Million (Equivalent to Pak Rs 35 billion) out of US$500 million committed by ADB for procurement of Covid Vaccine and Ancillary Goods and Services, Rs 134.783 billion for payment to IPPs on second installment (60%) as per payment mechanism, and Rs. 4.785 billion in favour of Elections Commission of Pakistan for conduct of Local Government Elections in all provinces and for periodical revision of electoral rolls.

Earlier in the day, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, presided over the Technical Advisory Committee meeting.