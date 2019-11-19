UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECDF Submits Proposals For Mineral Sector Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:12 PM

ECDF submits proposals for mineral sector development

The Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) for the merged areas have submitted its proposals for development of mineral sector to the authorities concerned of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) for the merged areas have submitted its proposals for development of mineral sector to the authorities concerned of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

ECDF is one of the major components of USAID funded project being implemented by the UNDP as part of the FATA Economic Revitalization Programme (FERP) under the umbrella of FATA Transition and Recovery Programme (FTRP), aimed at provision of sustainable livelihood opportunities leading to long-term economic growth of the merged districts of the erstwhile FATA, says press release.

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is providing technical support to UNDP in implementation of two components i.e Business Development Grants and Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) of UNDP FERP project in the merged districts.

The forum is comprised of 50 experts from relevant public sector departments, think tanks, donors, civil society organizations, academia, banks, chambers and private sector has been further sub-divided into six thematic groups and business sectors has recommended four initiatives to the provincial government for development of mineral sector to encourage local investment and tapping the huge mineral resources of the area.

The recommended initiatives for the mineral sectors recommended in light of consultations with relevant stakeholders including the extension of KP Mineral Governance Act, 2017, introduction of mineral specific magistracy system, digitalisation of mine leases allotment process and declaring the ownership of the KP government on mineral resources in the merged districts.

The ECDF says that the implementation of the proposed initiatives will largely result in triggering private sector investment in mineral sector, contribute towards ease of doing business and employment generation for the local inhabitants of the merged districts.

Both ECDF and SMEDA have assured full support in implementation of these initiatives and in case of requirement the provision of any further information to the provincial government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business FATA Civil Society 2017 Undp From Government Employment

Recent Stories

PM to go on official visit of three countries

49 minutes ago

Punjab Emergency Service provides services to 1005 ..

4 minutes ago

DPO distributes cheques among police officials

4 minutes ago

UAE determined to prepare new generations equipped ..

1 hour ago

Law Minister says Shehbaz Sharif could face contem ..

1 hour ago

Sweden Drops Investigation of Julian Assange - Wik ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.