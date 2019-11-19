ECDF submits proposals for mineral sector development

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) for the merged areas have submitted its proposals for development of mineral sector to the authorities concerned of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ECDF is one of the major components of USAID funded project being implemented by the UNDP as part of the FATA Economic Revitalization Programme (FERP) under the umbrella of FATA Transition and Recovery Programme (FTRP), aimed at provision of sustainable livelihood opportunities leading to long-term economic growth of the merged districts of the erstwhile FATA, says press release.

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is providing technical support to UNDP in implementation of two components i.e Business Development Grants and Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) of UNDP FERP project in the merged districts.

The forum is comprised of 50 experts from relevant public sector departments, think tanks, donors, civil society organizations, academia, banks, chambers and private sector has been further sub-divided into six thematic groups and business sectors has recommended four initiatives to the provincial government for development of mineral sector to encourage local investment and tapping the huge mineral resources of the area.

The recommended initiatives for the mineral sectors recommended in light of consultations with relevant stakeholders including the extension of KP Mineral Governance Act, 2017, introduction of mineral specific magistracy system, digitalisation of mine leases allotment process and declaring the ownership of the KP government on mineral resources in the merged districts.

The ECDF says that the implementation of the proposed initiatives will largely result in triggering private sector investment in mineral sector, contribute towards ease of doing business and employment generation for the local inhabitants of the merged districts.

Both ECDF and SMEDA have assured full support in implementation of these initiatives and in case of requirement the provision of any further information to the provincial government.