UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECNEC Approves $6.806 B Transformational Railway Project: Bajwa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

ECNEC approves $6.806 b transformational railway project: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Wednesday said Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved $6.806 billion transformational railway project.

The 1872 kilometer railway project from Peshawar to Karachi would include Havelian Dry Port and upgrading of Walton academy, he tweeted.

"Update ML-1: Alhamdolillah, ECNEC has approved the transformational railway project at a cost of $6.806 Bn from Peshawar to Kci(1872 KMs) including Havelian Dry Port and upgrading Walton Academy," he tweeted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Peshawar Prime Minister Havelian From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

ADU’s College of Engineering launches &#039;ESTE ..

4 minutes ago

Smart Dubai webinar underlines need to make cities ..

34 minutes ago

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

1 hour ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

1 hour ago

Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.