ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1312b

The committee considered and approved Land Acquisition, Affected Properties, and Compensation for Rajanpur- Dera Ghazi Khan Section as 04-Lane Highway and Dualization and Rehabilitation of Dera Ghazi Khan- Dera Ismail Khan Section of N- 55 project at a rationalized cost of 11,377.328 million rupees.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2023) The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved development projects worth over 1312 billion rupees.

The approval was granted during today's meeting of the ECNEC that was held in Islamabad with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in the chair.

The project envisages acquisition of land for up gradation, improvement and widening of 329.7 kilometers long and 04- Lane wide dual carriageway, starting from Rajanpur and terminating at Dera Ismail Khan Section Indus Highway, National Highway N-55.

The ECNEC considered and approved Reconstruction of Turbat-Mand Road from Motorway M-8 to Iranian Border Radeeq project at a rationalized cost of 19,571.

092 million rupees.

The ECNEC also considered and approved Construction of Panjgur-Gichak-Awaran road at the rationalized cost of 27,638.751 million rupees.

The forum considered and approved Diamer Basha Project- Power Generation Facilities 4500MW at a total cost of 1,236.10 billion rupees.

The main object of the project is to capitalize the economical and renewable hydropower energy benefits of 4500 MW from the power generation facilities under Diamer Basha Dam project. The project will be implemented by WAPDA.

The ECNEC considered and approved Digital Economy Enhancement Project at modified and updated cost of 17,470.750 million rupees, funded by the World Bank loan.

The project plans to ensure the improvement in digitalization efforts undertaken so far throughout Pakistan.