ECNEC Approves Four Major Development Projects

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:05 PM

ECNEC’s executive body says that the project to be completed in five years would be rolled out in 11 less-developed districts of Punjab  including Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khushab, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2020) The ECNEC approved a project titled 'Punjab Human Capital Investment Project' at a cost of 32 billion rupees to strengthen Primary health facilities and introduce conditional cash transfer program here on Thursday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the project to be completed in five years would be rolled out in 11 less-developed districts of Punjab, including Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khushab, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur.

The ECNEC also approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project at a cost of 30 billion rupees. The project to be completed in six years, would be rolled out in all 26 districts of the province.

The Committee also considered Diamer Bhasha Dam project and accorded in-principle approval to it. Under the project to be completed at a cost of 175.43 billion rupees, over thirty thousand people being displaced from more than 4,000 households would be resettled.

