UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECNEC Approves Four Projects Of Rs 289 Bln: Asad Umar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:09 PM

ECNEC approves four projects of Rs 289 bln: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said that the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved four projects worth of Rs 289 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said that the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved four projects worth of Rs 289 billion.

In his tweets, the minister informed that the projects that were approved in the meeting of ECNEC held here today include Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, Hhoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar section of M-8, Sswat expressway, Chakdara to Fatehpur section and addition of linkage of Khyber Aagency to Khyber Pass economic corridor.

He said land acquisition for Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway had already been nearly completed at a cost of Rs. 24 billion.

"Now the ECNEC approval of building motorway through Build Operate Transfer (BOT) structure at an estimated cost of Rs.

165 billion was given today," he added.

The Hoshab-Awaran segment of M-8 motorway will further enhance connectivity of Balochistan, and play an important role in providing connectivity to the future trade through Gwadar with central Pakistan.

Asad Umar said Swat motorway extension will run from Chakdara through Saidu Sharif Mingora, Matta, Khawazakhela all the way to Fatehpur.

This will help open up the economic and tourism potential of this beautiful region, he added.

He said the Khyber Pass economic corridor project extension will link the Peshawar-Torkham motorway with N-55 at Badabher and further linking N-5 between Chamkani and Jhagra.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Asad Umar Swat Motorway Gwadar Fatehpur Saidu Mingora All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y8p – A Kingpin of Smartphone Photography

3 minutes ago

German Businesses Slam US Nord Stream 2 Sanctions ..

1 minute ago

Two killed, four injured in accident

1 minute ago

Polish Opposition Figure Demands Annulment of Pres ..

1 minute ago

Man Throws Shoe at South Korean President Moon Whi ..

7 minutes ago

CDA got vacated 1500 houses used for commercial ac ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.