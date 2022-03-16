UrduPoint.com

ECNEC Approves KCR Project Worth Rs 201.57 Bn

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 08:00 PM

ECNEC approves KCR project worth Rs 201.57 bn

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved the development, operation and maintenance of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) as a modern Urban Railway under Public Private Partnership mode at a total cost of Rs. 201,572 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved the development, operation and maintenance of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) as a modern Urban Railway under Public Private Partnership mode at a total cost of Rs. 201,572 million.

The project envisages construction of a 43.225 km dual track urban mass transit system to be built in a period of 3 years.

Karachi Circular Railways Management Company (KCRMC) will be responsible to keep an oversight related to the execution, operation and maintenance of the project.

The meeting also formed a committee under the Chairmanship of presided over by Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin to review the transaction structure related to Federal Government Viability Gap Fund (VGF) contribution.

The meeting of the ECNEC was presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Irrigation Department Punjab Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers from Federal as well as provincial governments participated in the meeting.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives submitted another summary regarding revised standardize pay packages for the staff directly recruited under development projects. The ECNEC after due deliberation approved to enhance the Project Pay Scale (PPS) at rate of 75%.

The ECNEC after discussion approved a summary presented by Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives regarding appropriate allocation of total budget outlay in PSDP projects for running effective media campaign to create awareness about Federal Government's policies, projects and initiatives aimed at socio-economic development and welfare of the people.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives submitted a summary on Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETP-KP).

The project aims at improving income of rural households through multi-sectoral interventions in agribusiness development and employment promotion.� It will be implemented throughout the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province (35 districts) to contribute to poverty reduction and food & nutrition security of rural communities.

The ECNEC approved the project at a cost of Rs. 30,265.75 million including IFAD loan of Rs. 17,565.75 million, the provincial government share of Rs. 4,712 million and beneficiaries share of Rs. 7,988 million with a project gestation period of seven years ( 2022-2029).

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives submitted a summary on recommendations after holding meetings with representatives of governments of Sindh and Punjab on Greater Thal Canal Project (Phase-II).

The project was approved in principle by the ECNEC on 22-12-2021 at a cost of Rs. 38,372.225 million. The ECNEC after detailed discussion approved the project on the basis of first four recommendations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Loan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Shaukat Tarin Budget Company Media From Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

Cautious welcome in Corsica for Paris' autonomy of ..

Cautious welcome in Corsica for Paris' autonomy offer

2 minutes ago
 22 shopkeepers arrested for erecting encroachments ..

22 shopkeepers arrested for erecting encroachments

2 minutes ago
 Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

2 minutes ago
 BISE announces issuance of Enrollment cards for fo ..

BISE announces issuance of Enrollment cards for for students

2 minutes ago
 Administrator East reviews development works

Administrator East reviews development works

5 minutes ago
 PTI commences preparations for public rally

PTI commences preparations for public rally

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>