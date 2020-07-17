UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECNEC Approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

Swat Motorway Phase-II is 79km  section of the project which will connect Chakdara to Fatehpur and will have nine interchanges and eight bridges.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2020) National Economic Council (ECNEC) Executive Committee approved two mega projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) and Swat Motorway Phase II, the reports said here on Friday.

Swat Motorway Phase-II is 79km section of the project which will connect Chakdara to Fatehpur and will have nine interchanges and eight bridges.

Besides it, the government authorities decided to acquire approximately 10,000 canal land for the construction of 80-kilometre Swat Motorway from Chakdara to Fatehpur, Swat. The four-lane road will have nine interchanges and eight bridges.

It may be mentioned here that the first phase of Swat Motorway is likely to be opened by the end of August.

World Bank is also providing assistance of $ 406.6 million for constructini of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also confirmed that it would be constructed with the support of World Bank.

He said these projects are major achievements of this incumbent government despite tough economic situation. The KP Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Federal authorities for giving approval to the mega projects.

He expressed hopes that the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan would be promoted through the completion of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project besides giving access to markets of Central Asian countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank Swat Motorway Road Bank Fatehpur May August Market From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Al Rahmah Charity spends AED9 million on humanitar ..

7 minutes ago

China welcomes resumption of trade activities betw ..

14 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth in IOJ&K

30 minutes ago

Hoorain Sabri becomes popular TikToker

38 minutes ago

Karak Police, Excise officials seized 37, 800 gram ..

15 minutes ago

Zardari to be indicted on August 4 in Thatta Water ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.