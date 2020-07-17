ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

(@fidahassanain)

Swat Motorway Phase-II is 79km section of the project which will connect Chakdara to Fatehpur and will have nine interchanges and eight bridges.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2020) National Economic Council (ECNEC) Executive Committee approved two mega projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) and Swat Motorway Phase II, the reports said here on Friday.

Besides it, the government authorities decided to acquire approximately 10,000 canal land for the construction of 80-kilometre Swat Motorway from Chakdara to Fatehpur, Swat. The four-lane road will have nine interchanges and eight bridges.

It may be mentioned here that the first phase of Swat Motorway is likely to be opened by the end of August.

World Bank is also providing assistance of $ 406.6 million for constructini of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also confirmed that it would be constructed with the support of World Bank.

He said these projects are major achievements of this incumbent government despite tough economic situation. The KP Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Federal authorities for giving approval to the mega projects.

He expressed hopes that the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan would be promoted through the completion of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project besides giving access to markets of Central Asian countries.