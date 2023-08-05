Open Menu

ECNEC Approves Mega Social Sector Uplift Projects

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 09:19 PM

ECNEC approves mega social sector uplift projects

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Saturday considered and approved a Punjab Government project titled "Developing Resilient Environment and Advancing Municipal Services (DREAMS-I)" at a cost of Rs64,480.646 million including Asian Development Bank loan of Rs51,584.517 million and local component of Rs12,896.129 million by the Punjab government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ):The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Saturday considered and approved a Punjab Government project titled "Developing Resilient Environment and Advancing Municipal Services (DREAMS-I)" at a cost of Rs64,480.646 million including Asian Development Bank loan of Rs51,584.517 million and local component of Rs12,896.129 million by the Punjab government.

The project will enhance climate resilience and urban living and health conditions for about 2.9 million in Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur cities of Punjab province, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The ECNEC met with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in chair, where as Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries and other senior officers from federal ministries and provincial departments participated in the meeting.

The ECNEC also considered project regarding Prime Minister's National Programme for Solarization of agriculture Tube wells in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces and allowed to include Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) rural areas into its scope.

The ECNEC considered and approved a revised/updated project of Sindh Government titled " Karachi Neighborhood Improvement project (KNIP)" at the cost of Rs18,805.

577 million including World Bank loan of Rs16,709.389 million. The revised/updated project envisages the improvement/up gradation of infrastructure of Karachi City in Karachi South, Korangi and Malir districts.

The ECNEC considered and approved a project of Gilgit�Baltistan Government tilted "Rural Development and Climate resilience Project" at updated cost of Rs16,264 million with foreign financing of Rs1,1067 million. The project envisages to improve sustainability of living conditions and resilience to climate change and natural disasters of Gilgit-Baltistan households and communities.

The ECNEC also considered and approved dualization of Sialkot-Eminabad Road upto Kamoki including link to Motorway: 65 kms"at the cost of Rs10,825.113 million with 50% cost sharing between Federal and Punjab Govt and decided that National Highway Authority (NHA) to execute the project.

Planning Commission submitted a summary regarding Outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport (IIA) under PPP mode to undertake modernization of existing infrastructure of Islamabad International Airport and associated facilities by attracting private sector participation, bringing in international expertise to improve service quality and efficiency and implementing the latest international standards to stimulate aviation activities and growth. The ECNEC approved the project proposal.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Islamabad Loan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank Government Of Punjab Punjab Motorway Ishaq Dar Agriculture Road Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Korangi Malir NHA Asian Development Bank Commerce From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Airport

Recent Stories

Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Urges Supporters ..

Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Urges Supporters to Hold Peaceful Protests Nati ..

21 seconds ago
 PUC observes 'Youm-e-Istehsal' nationwide to expre ..

PUC observes 'Youm-e-Istehsal' nationwide to express solidarity with Kashmiris

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris living both sides LOC observed Aug 5 as ..

Kashmiris living both sides LOC observed Aug 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal

23 seconds ago
 Son arrested for torturing his mother

Son arrested for torturing his mother

25 seconds ago
 JETRO President looks forward to strengthening tra ..

JETRO President looks forward to strengthening trade, investment relations with ..

22 minutes ago
 Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Fore ..

Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Za ..

2 minutes ago
PPP always faced courts, no one is above law: Shar ..

PPP always faced courts, no one is above law: Sharjeel Inam Memon

48 minutes ago
 Approval of 7th digital census to fortify federati ..

Approval of 7th digital census to fortify federation: PM

48 minutes ago
 World Breastfeeding Week observed in Shaheed Benaz ..

World Breastfeeding Week observed in Shaheed Benazirabad

48 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals illeg ..

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals illegal buildings in different area ..

45 minutes ago
 Ministry releases funds to designated banks for pi ..

Ministry releases funds to designated banks for pilgrims' refund

45 minutes ago
 Pak tennis star Ushna honoured with ITF Billie Jea ..

Pak tennis star Ushna honoured with ITF Billie Jean King Cup award

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business