ECNEC approves mega social sector uplift projects

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Saturday considered and approved a Punjab Government project titled "Developing Resilient Environment and Advancing Municipal Services (DREAMS-I)" at a cost of Rs64,480.646 million including Asian Development Bank loan of Rs51,584.517 million and local component of Rs12,896.129 million by the Punjab government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ):The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Saturday considered and approved a Punjab Government project titled "Developing Resilient Environment and Advancing Municipal Services (DREAMS-I)" at a cost of Rs64,480.646 million including Asian Development Bank loan of Rs51,584.517 million and local component of Rs12,896.129 million by the Punjab government.

The project will enhance climate resilience and urban living and health conditions for about 2.9 million in Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur cities of Punjab province, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The ECNEC met with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in chair, where as Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries and other senior officers from federal ministries and provincial departments participated in the meeting.

The ECNEC also considered project regarding Prime Minister's National Programme for Solarization of agriculture Tube wells in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces and allowed to include Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) rural areas into its scope.

The ECNEC considered and approved a revised/updated project of Sindh Government titled " Karachi Neighborhood Improvement project (KNIP)" at the cost of Rs18,805.

577 million including World Bank loan of Rs16,709.389 million. The revised/updated project envisages the improvement/up gradation of infrastructure of Karachi City in Karachi South, Korangi and Malir districts.

The ECNEC considered and approved a project of Gilgit�Baltistan Government tilted "Rural Development and Climate resilience Project" at updated cost of Rs16,264 million with foreign financing of Rs1,1067 million. The project envisages to improve sustainability of living conditions and resilience to climate change and natural disasters of Gilgit-Baltistan households and communities.

The ECNEC also considered and approved dualization of Sialkot-Eminabad Road upto Kamoki including link to Motorway: 65 kms"at the cost of Rs10,825.113 million with 50% cost sharing between Federal and Punjab Govt and decided that National Highway Authority (NHA) to execute the project.

Planning Commission submitted a summary regarding Outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport (IIA) under PPP mode to undertake modernization of existing infrastructure of Islamabad International Airport and associated facilities by attracting private sector participation, bringing in international expertise to improve service quality and efficiency and implementing the latest international standards to stimulate aviation activities and growth. The ECNEC approved the project proposal.