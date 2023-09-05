ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The approval was given at a meeting of the Executive Committee in Islamabad with Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs and Privatization Dr Shamshad Akhtar in the chair.

The project includes grant of more than 1.197 billion Dollars from Global Polio Eradication Partners, 552 million dollars from Islamic Development Bank loan and AFD loan of 35 million dollars.

The project will supply polio eradication vaccines all over Pakistan and will be executed by WHO and UNICEF.