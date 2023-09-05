Open Menu

ECNEC Approves Over $1.78b For Polio Eradication Emergency Plan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2023 | 12:07 PM

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

The approval has been given at a meeting of the Executive Committee in Islamabad with Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs and Privatization Dr Shamshad Akhtar in the chair.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2023) Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved third revised Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication at a cost of over 1.784 billion dollars.

The approval was given at a meeting of the Executive Committee in Islamabad with Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs and Privatization Dr Shamshad Akhtar in the chair.

The project includes grant of more than 1.197 billion Dollars from Global Polio Eradication Partners, 552 million dollars from Islamic Development Bank loan and AFD loan of 35 million dollars.

The project will supply polio eradication vaccines all over Pakistan and will be executed by WHO and UNICEF.

