UrduPoint.com

ECNEC Approves Project For Establishment Of 48MW Shounter Hydropower Project In Neelam Valley District

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 08:49 PM

ECNEC approves project for establishment of 48MW Shounter Hydropower Project in Neelam Valley district

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) Wednesday considered and approved a project of the government of AJK to be executed by the Power Development Organization, AJK for the Establishment of a 48MW Shounter Hydropower Project in Neelam Valley District, AJK at an updated cost of Rs. 14,985 million including FEC of Rs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) Wednesday considered and approved a project of the government of AJK to be executed by the Power Development Organization, AJK for the Establishment of a 48MW Shounter Hydropower Project in Neelam Valley District, AJK at an updated cost of Rs. 14,985 million including FEC of Rs. 12, 736.90 million.

The project is to be financed 85% from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and 15 % of the cost will be met through AJK ADP.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the ECNEC, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers from Federal Ministries and Provincial departments participated in the meeting in the meeting.

The ECNEC also considered and approved in principle a project of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and GB for the Establishment of Regional Grids in Gilgit-Baltistan Phase-I in Astore, Gilgit, Hunza, and Skardu Districts in GB at the revised cost of Rs. 17, 425.57 million with FEC of Rs. 1824.02 million subject to the reconsideration of bidding, construction and engineering estimates by the Planning Ministry.

The ECNEC also considered and approved another project of the Government of Gilgit Baltistan to be executed by W&P Department Gilgit-Baltistan of 26 MW Shagharthang Hydropower Project in District Skardu at the revised cost of Rs. 18,374.44 million including FEC of Rs.4461.03 million.

A project of Govt. of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa namely the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project (KP-RAP) in multiple districts of KP Province to be executed by the Communications and Works Department, Government of KP was also considered and approved by the ECNEC at a cost of Rs. 69,400 million including Foreign Aid /loan of Rs. 67,200 million to be provided by the WB and local component to be funded by the Govt. of KP.

The repayment of the loan will be the responsibility of the Govt. of KP. The project envisages the upgradation of the rural accessibility to markets, education and health facilities through the rehabilitation of the rural road network of 768.4 km in length.

The ECNEC noted the progress report submitted by the Planning Commission on meetings held with Govt of Punjab and Sindh on the Greater Thal Canal Project (Phase-II) in Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab Districts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Loan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahsan Iqbal Education Punjab Ishaq Dar Road Saudi Gilgit Baltistan Progress Bhakkar Khushab Skardu Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir Market From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ex-Balochistan Assembly speaker calls on Sindh gov ..

Ex-Balochistan Assembly speaker calls on Sindh governor

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) awarded hosting of Asia ..

Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) awarded hosting of Asia Rugby DIV 1 Championship in L ..

4 minutes ago
 Anand Announces Launch of Canada's New National De ..

Anand Announces Launch of Canada's New National Defense Indigenous Reconciliatio ..

4 minutes ago
 IGP KP awards police officers for professional exc ..

IGP KP awards police officers for professional excellence

4 minutes ago
 Ashrafi condemns 'disinformation war', calls for u ..

Ashrafi condemns 'disinformation war', calls for unity against threats to nation ..

4 minutes ago
 Over 75% repair, maintenance work of Neelum Jhelum ..

Over 75% repair, maintenance work of Neelum Jhelum hydropower project completed: ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.