ECNEC Approves Seven Projects Costing Around Rs 217 Billion
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 11:08 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday chaired the meeting of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) which approved seven development projects costing around rupees 217 billion
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers and Federal Secretaries attended the meeting.
It approved the increase in scope of Irrigation component of Sindh Emergency Flood Rehabilitation Project and the revision of scope for CAREC Corridor road infrastructure project falling in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.
It also approved the revised scope of Karachi Water Supply and Severage Improvement Project at cost of Rs 25.4 billion besides approving the World Bank funded project GRADES with aim to improve attendance and learning outcomes in schools of Punjab.
