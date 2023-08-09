Open Menu

ECNEC Approves Various National Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ECNEC approves various national development projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), which approved various national development projects.

The ECNEC approved projects including construction of Awaran and Panjgur dams, besides approving Resilient Housing Re-construction and Restoration in Balochistan province, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The meeting also accorded approval for Punjab Urban land Systems enhancent project, dualization of road in Bahawalpur district in Punjab province and phase-1 of the establishment of regional grids in Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The ECNEC approved the construction/reconstruction of existing schools in Sindh affected in rain and floods of 2022 and revised Sindh solar project in Sindh Province.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Punjab Ishaq Dar Road Bahawalpur Awaran Panjgur Housing

Recent Stories

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for u ..

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for upcoming NA: Asif

16 minutes ago
 Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

34 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

48 minutes ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

2 hours ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

3 hours ago
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

3 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

4 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

5 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business